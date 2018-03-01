BBC Sport - England v France: Duggan scores opening goal of Neville era
Duggan scores opener in Neville's first match as England boss
- From the section Women's Football
Barcelona's Toni Duggan scores the opening goal of the Phil Neville era as England take a 1-0 lead over France in the SheBelieves Cup.
