Still areas to build on - Jayne Ludlow

Manager Jayne Ludlow and striker Kayleigh Green look ahead to their second match of this year's Cyprus Cup against Italy on Friday.

Green's 30-yard lobbed goal gave the team an 1-0 victory against Finland on Wednesday in the tournament's opening fixture.

Italy, who are ranked 17th in the world, have already beaten Switzerland 3-0 to sit top of Group A.

Wales play Switzerland on Monday in the final group game to decide what will be at stake on 7 March.

Still areas to build on - Jayne Ludlow

  From the section Welsh
