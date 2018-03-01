BBC Sport - Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Arsene Wenger accepts players are low in confidence
Arsenal players low in confidence - Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side lost 3-0 to the "best team in the country" and his players are "low in confidence" as their woeful start to 2018 continues.
