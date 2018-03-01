BBC Sport - Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola delighted with 'amazing result'
Guardiola delighted with 'amazing result' at Arsenal
- From the section Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side's comprehensive 3-0 win away at Arsenal is an "amazing result" as they beat the Gunners for the second time in five days and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City
