BBC Sport - Derry City boss Kenny Shiels fumes after his team is prevented from training at the Brandywell

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says he is 'very angry' after his players were prevented from training at the new Brandywell Stadium.

"It is bang average, amateur stuff," said Shiels. "I don't know why we are turned away yet again."

Derry's Premier Division match against Dundalk on Friday, 2 March was to be their first game at the new stadium but it has been postponed because of bad weather.

A spokesperson for the Derry and Strabane District Council told the BBC the stadium and pitch were ready to host the game on Friday and the decision to postpone was made by the Football Association of Ireland.

The Council spokesperson added that training on the pitch will be accommodated as soon as the weather permits and they will continue to work closely with Derry City to ensure the first home match on 12 March is a great sporting experience for everyone involved.

