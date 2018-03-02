BBC Sport - Welsh Cup: Penydarren BGC's memorable Cup run

Penydarren BGC's memorable Welsh Cup run

Penydarren BGC have enjoyed a memorable first ever Welsh Cup campaign and secured their place in the quarter finals with a 2-1 win over Pontypridd in Round Four, thanks to two goals from Chris Owen.

They face Bangor City in the last eight on Sunday in a game live on Sgorio on S4C at 14:30 GMT. (English language commentary available on the red button).

Video

