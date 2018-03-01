Thursday's papers 1 Mar From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/43246560 Read more about sharing. Back page of Thursday's ipaper VAR farce mars Tottenham's FA Cup victory over Rochdale Arsene Wenger's fear over his Arsenal future The Guardian's Thursday back page England midfielder Jack Wilshere prepared to leave Arsenal unless they improve contract offer The Arsenal players and the club's board are losing their faith in manager Arsene Wenger