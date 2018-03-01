Thursday's papers

ipaper
Back page of Thursday's ipaper
Telegraph back page for Thursday
VAR farce mars Tottenham's FA Cup victory over Rochdale
Times back page for Thursday
Arsene Wenger's fear over his Arsenal future
The Guardian
The Guardian's Thursday back page
Sun back page for Thursday
England midfielder Jack Wilshere prepared to leave Arsenal unless they improve contract offer
Mirror back page for Thursday
The Arsenal players and the club's board are losing their faith in manager Arsene Wenger

