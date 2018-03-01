Las Palmas 1-1 Barcelona

From the section

Jonathan Calleri scored one goal for West Ham during a loan spell last season

Former West Ham striker Jonathan Calleri's penalty helped lowly Las Palmas hold La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The result, which extends Barca's club-record unbeaten league run to 33 games, takes them five points above their next opponents Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi fired a free-kick into the opposite corner of the net to give Barcelona the lead.

But Calleri's excellently dispatched penalty into the top corner rescued a point for the Canary Island hosts.

There was plenty of confusion at the decision to award the penalty to Las Palmas, who remain in the relegation zone, with the most likely reason being for a Sergi Roberto foul on Matias Aguirregaray - although the ball also hit Lucas Digne's hand.

Atletico, who go into Sunday's Nou Camp game on the back of an eight-game winning run, were the only one of the top four sides to win in La Liga during this midweek round of games.