Will Jaaskelainen: Chester sign Crewe goalkeeper on one-month loan

Chester are 22nd in the National League and six points adrift of safety
Chester are 22nd in the National League and six points adrift of safety

National League side Chester have signed goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen on a one-month loan from League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

The 19-year-old joined Alexandra in August on a one-year-deal after he was released by Championship side Bolton Wanderers at the end of 2016-17.

The son of ex-Bolton keeper Jussi, he is yet to make a senior EFL appearance.

Jaaskelainen has also had spells on loan at Loughborough Dynamo, Nantwich Town and Buxton this season

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired