Will Jaaskelainen: Chester sign Crewe goalkeeper on one-month loan

Chester are 22nd in the National League and six points adrift of safety

National League side Chester have signed goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen on a one-month loan from League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

The 19-year-old joined Alexandra in August on a one-year-deal after he was released by Championship side Bolton Wanderers at the end of 2016-17.

The son of ex-Bolton keeper Jussi, he is yet to make a senior EFL appearance.

Jaaskelainen has also had spells on loan at Loughborough Dynamo, Nantwich Town and Buxton this season