Virgil van Dijk admits he needed to 'step up his game' after joining Liverpool

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk admits he had to "step up" his game when he joined Liverpool for £75m in January, as the intensity at the club was at a higher level than he had experienced before in his career.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12.00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

READ MORE: Liverpool defender says he had to 'step up' his game at Anfield

