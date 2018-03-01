BBC Sport - Virgil van Dijk admits he needed to 'step up his game' after joining Liverpool
I need to step up my game - Van Dijk
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk admits he had to "step up" his game when he joined Liverpool for £75m in January, as the intensity at the club was at a higher level than he had experienced before in his career.
