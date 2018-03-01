Etienne Capoue: Watford midfielder signs new four-year deal

Etienne Capoue has scored three goals in all competitions for Watford this season

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue has signed a new four-year deal keeping him at the club until June 2022.

The 29-year-old, who signed from Tottenham in 2015, has scored 10 goals in 92 appearances for the Hornets.

He was linked with a move away from Vicarage Road in January after struggling under Marco Silva, with Fiorentina reportedly interested.

Capoue, who has seven France caps, has become a first-team regular since Javi Gracia took over as manager in January.

His current deal had been due to run out next year.