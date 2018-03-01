Scottish Championship: Dundee Utd v St Mirren is postponed
Friday's Championship match between Dundee United and St Mirren has been postponed due to heavy snowfall.
The decision was made following a safety inspection in and around Tannadice on Thursday morning.
A new date for the second tier fixture has yet to be announced.
St Mirren enjoy an eight-point lead at the top of the table and are 17 points clear of United, although the fourth-placed side have three games in hand.
The Scottish FA are expected to make decisions on Friday, regarding the weekend quarter-final action in the Scottish Cup.
Clubs involved in league games will need to liaise before making any announcements.