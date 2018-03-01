Scottish Championship: Dundee Utd v St Mirren is postponed

Queen of the South's midweek visit to Tannadice was also postponed

Friday's Championship match between Dundee United and St Mirren has been postponed due to heavy snowfall.

The decision was made following a safety inspection in and around Tannadice on Thursday morning.

A new date for the second tier fixture has yet to be announced.

St Mirren enjoy an eight-point lead at the top of the table and are 17 points clear of United, although the fourth-placed side have three games in hand.

The Scottish FA are expected to make decisions on Friday, regarding the weekend quarter-final action in the Scottish Cup.

Clubs involved in league games will need to liaise before making any announcements.