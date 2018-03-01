David Flitcroft: Mansfield Town appoint former Swindon manager as boss

David Flitcroft won promotion from League Two as manager of Bury in 2015

Mansfield Town have appointed David Flitcroft as their new manager following his departure from Swindon.

Flitcroft, 44, succeeds Steve Evans, who resigned on Tuesday before being appointed manager at League One club Peterborough United.

Ben Futcher also arrives at Field Mill from Swindon as assistant manager.

The Stags are currently fifth in League Two, two points off the automatic promotion places with 12 games remaining in the season.

Swindon are also currently in the play-off places and just three points further behind in seventh with 11 games to play.

Former Barnsley and Bury manager Flitcroft will begin his tenure at Mansfield at Stevenage on Saturday.

"I wouldn't be sat here if I couldn't get this club into League One," Flitcroft said.

"I had a fantastic group of players at Swindon and I worked for a fantastic chairman. I must thank Lee Power, but I couldn't turn this opportunity down."

Matty Taylor has taken over first-team management at Swindon on a temporary basis.