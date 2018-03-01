Aden Flint: Bristol City defender signs new contract with Championship club

Aden Flint has scored eight goals in 37 appearances for Bristol City this season

Bristol City defender Aden Flint has signed a new deal which could keep him at the Championship club until 2021.

The 28-year-old, who joined Bristol City from Swindon Town for £300,000 in June 2013, has made a total of 237 appearances for the Lee Johnson's side.

Flint was the subject of a number of bids by Birmingham City in the summer before staying at Ashton Gate.

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal. I must have done something right," Flint told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I've been rewarded for my performances this year and it's nice. I want to continue that and keep working hard and hopefully we can have one final push to achieve what we set out to at the beginning of the season."

The exact length of Flint's deal has not been revealed, but there is an option to extend the contract to 2021.

In his second season with the club, Flint scored 15 goals to help them to the League One title and Football League Trophy the latter of which he scored in during their 2-0 win against Walsall.

His performances that season won him the club's Player of the Year award in 2014-15 before winning it again the following season on their return to the Championship.

"We had bids and offers for him. I went to the board a couple of months ago and said it's the right thing to do and they agreed," boss Johnson said.

"We're delighted he's secured himself. He's improved dramatically which is great."