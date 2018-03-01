Keith Hill: Rochdale boss says a 'pig's ear' is being made of VAR

Media playback is not supported on this device VAR takes centre stage in Spurs FA Cup win over Rochdale

Rochdale boss Keith Hill says a "pig's ear" is being made of the video assistant referee (VAR) system after its controversial use in their 6-1 FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Tottenham.

VAR was used to rule out a goal, award a penalty to Tottenham and disallow a spot-kick in Wednesday's replay.

"It could be unbelievable, but they have to follow rugby and include the crowd," Hill told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's simple, really, but we seem to be making a pig's ear of it."

In a controversial first half, Rochdale could have been 3-1 down at half-time were it not for the intervention of the video assistant referee.

Erik Lamela's goal was disallowed when Fernando Llorente was judged to have pulled Harrison McGahey's shirt, Spurs were awarded a penalty for a foul on Kieran Tripper when a free-kick had initially been given and Son Heung-min was yellow carded for 'feinting' in his run-up and had the spot-kick disallowed.

Keith Hill has been Rochdale boss since January 2013, his second spell in charge of the team

There was confusion among the 24,627 in attendance at Wembley and boos rang out as fans struggled to gauge what decisions had ultimately been given by referee Paul Tierney after a lengthy wait.

"They've got to let the crowd know and get visuals. If we use visuals and a referee's interpretation to the audience, it will be an unbelievable step forward in British football," 48-year-old Hill continued.

"I don't think it's fair on the referee to be stood out there almost being finger-pointed by everybody in the stadium.

"All we have to do is communicate better but we're stubborn, we're English. We have to make sure that we embrace this because it could be a great thing for English football and world football."