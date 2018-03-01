Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is going nowhere after the Ibrox club reject fifth and final offer of £9.5m from Beijing Renhe. (Sun)

QPR manager Ian Holloway says there's no chance of Rangers landing on-loan midfielder Sean Goss on a permanent deal. (Daily Record)

Celtic are trying to reschedule their postponed league meeting with Dundee for next midweek. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna should be in the Scotland squad to face Costa Rica this month, says Dons boss Derek McInnes. (Sun)

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie reveals gutted Kyle Lafferty was inconsolable in dressing room after missing a stoppage-time penalty in Tuesday's draw with Kilmarnock - but backs him to find the net if they get another spot-kick against Motherwell at the weekend. (Sun)

Former Rangers midfielder Stuart McCall says the title race is on - if his old side beat Celtic in the Old Firm derby on 11 March. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists Mikael Lustig will remain an integral part of his treble-chasing side for the rest of this season when he returns from a suspension now set to rule him out of the trip to Ibrox. (Scotsman)

New Rangers signing Greg Docherty is refusing to get carried away despite making a stellar start to his Ibrox career. (Herald, subscription required)

Former Hearts boss Paulo Sergio wants to manage in Scotland again after applying to return to Tynecastle last year. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Assistant Keith Lasley eyes the top job in time, but only after learning more from Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. (Herald, subscription required)

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne spent yesterday afternoon offering lifts to local residents struggling to walk in the snow. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh fly-half Jaco Van der Walt cites influence of coach Duncan Hodge for his improvement at Edinburgh. (Scotsman)