Chapecoense survivor Alan Ruschel signs new two-year contract

Chapecoense defender Alan Ruschel, one of three players to survive the plane crash that killed the majority of the team in 2016, has signed a new two-year contract with Brazilian club.

Seventy-one people, including 19 players and staff, were killed as the Brazilian club travelled to Colombia for the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

Ruschel, 28. made his comeback nine months after the crash in a friendly against Barcelona in August 2017.

His new deal runs until 2020.

Chapecoense director of football Rui Costa said there was "no charity" at the club, adding that Ruschel "faced the greatest challenge one can have in life and was able to wear the shirt".

