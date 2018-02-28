BBC Sport - Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale: VAR more confusing than helpful - Mauricio Pochettino
VAR more confusing than helpful - Pochettino
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is delighted his side saw off Rochdale with a 6-1 win in their FA Cup fifth round replay but feels the use of VAR caused confusion.
WATCH: Double VAR drama as Spurs penalty disallowed
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired