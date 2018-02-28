BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale gave everything against Tottenham - Keith Hill
Rochdale gave everything - Hill
- From the section Football
Rochdale manager Keith Hill says they should not be embarrassed about their 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in their FA Cup fifth round replay as they "gave everything."
WATCH MORE:Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 Rochdale - Highlights
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired