BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale highlights
Highlights: Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale
- From the section FA Cup
Tottenham reach the FA Cup quarter-finals after surviving a scare against League One Rochdale in a fifth-round replay littered with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) controversies.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired