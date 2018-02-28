BBC Sport - FA Cup: Stephen Humphrys equalises for Rochdale against Tottenham Hotspur
Humphrys stuns Spurs with Rochdale equaliser
- From the section FA Cup
Stephen Humphrys scores a shock equaliser for League One Rochdale in their fifth round replay with Tottenham at Wembley.
