BBC Sport - FA Cup: Son Heung-min penalty for Tottenham disallowed by VAR
Double VAR drama as Spurs penalty disallowed
- From the section FA Cup
Watch as referee Paul Tierney controversially gives Tottenham a penalty through VAR only to use another video replay to disallow Son Heung-min's spot-kick in their FA Cup fifth round replay against Rochdale.
FOLLOW LIVE: Tottenham v Rochdale
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
