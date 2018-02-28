Swansea City reports £13.4m pre-tax profit for 2017

From the section

The sale of former club captain Ashley Williams to Everton was for a fee believed to be around £12m

Swansea City have reported a pre-tax profit of £13.4m for the last financial year.

The Premier League club's latest accounts cover the 12 months to July 2017 and show the profit offsets a £14.6m loss from the previous year.

Turnover for the year was £127.8m compared to £97.2m for the previous year.

Total operating costs were £150.8m, which includes £64.1m spent on the playing squad.

The club said these costs were offset by the sale of players such as former captain Ashley Williams, Jack Cork, Andre Ayew, Bafetimbi Gomis and Neil Taylor.

Centre-back Alfie Mawson joined Swansea from Barnsley in 2016

New signings during the financial year included Alfie Mawson, Borja, Fernando Llorente, Jordan Ayew, Luciano Narsingh, Martin Olsson, Roque Mesa and Tom Carroll.

Swansea City also employed an average 369 staff, costing £98.7m during the year.

The club's chairman Huw Jenkins said: "Running a financially sound football operation remains of paramount importance to the club.

"We will continue to work hard to find the right balance between growth, success on the field and prudent financial management."