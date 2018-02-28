League of Ireland games all off including Derry City's homecoming against Dundalk

Dundalk and Derry both clinched their first wins of the season on Tuesday night
Derry's contest with Dundalk has been rescheduled for Monday, 19 March

The severe weather conditions in Ireland has led to all of this weekend's League of Ireland fixtures being postponed.

The 10 affected games include Derry City's scheduled return to the redeveloped Brandywell against Dundalk on Friday night.

The Derry v Dundalk contest is among several of the games rescheduled for Monday, 19 March.

Derry's homecoming game will now be against Limerick FC on Monday 12 March.

Before that, the Candystripes will face Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium on 9 March.

