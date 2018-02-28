AC Milan to face Juventus in cup final

Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has a chance to win his first major trophy as a manager

AC Milan beat Lazio on penalties to set up a Coppa Italia final with holders Juventus.

After two goalless legs and extra time, the game went to spot-kicks with Lazio defender Luis Felipe putting the crucial kick over the bar.

Earlier, Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 to wrap up a 2-0 aggregate victory and reach the final for a fourth consecutive season.

Miralem Pjanic scored a penalty after Gianluca Mancini fouled Blaise Matuidi.

Juve had a major scare at 0-0 when Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez lobbed Gianluigi Buffon - who was outside his box - from 40 yards with the ball hitting the bar.

The final will be played on Wednesday, 9 May in Rome's Olympic Stadium.