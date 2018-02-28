AC Milan to face Juventus in cup final
AC Milan beat Lazio on penalties to set up a Coppa Italia final with holders Juventus.
After two goalless legs and extra time, the game went to spot-kicks with Lazio defender Luis Felipe putting the crucial kick over the bar.
Earlier, Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 to wrap up a 2-0 aggregate victory and reach the final for a fourth consecutive season.
Miralem Pjanic scored a penalty after Gianluca Mancini fouled Blaise Matuidi.
Juve had a major scare at 0-0 when Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez lobbed Gianluigi Buffon - who was outside his box - from 40 yards with the ball hitting the bar.
The final will be played on Wednesday, 9 May in Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 22CáceresSubstituted forRamos Marchiat 68'minutes
- 3de Vrij
- 26RaduBooked at 103mins
- 77MarusicBooked at 90minsSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 93'minutes
- 16Parolo
- 6Lucas
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 103mins
- 19Lulic
- 18Luis AlbertoSubstituted forPereira Gomesat 67'minutes
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Nani
- 8Basta
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 96Murgia
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2CalabriaBooked at 73mins
- 19Bonucci
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 57mins
- 68Rodríguez
- 79KessiéBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMontolivoat 96'minutes
- 21Biglia
- 5Bonaventura
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forBoriniat 108'minutes
- 63CutroneSubstituted forKalinicat 70'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Kalinic
- 9Valente Silva
- 11Borini
- 15Gómez
- 17Zapata
- 18Montolivo
- 20Abate
- 22Musacchio
- 73Locatelli
- 75Guarnone
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10