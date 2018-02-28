Italian Coppa Italia - 2nd Leg
Lazio0AC Milan0
AC Milan win 5-4 on penalties

AC Milan to face Juventus in cup final

Gennaro Gattuso
Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has a chance to win his first major trophy as a manager

AC Milan beat Lazio on penalties to set up a Coppa Italia final with holders Juventus.

After two goalless legs and extra time, the game went to spot-kicks with Lazio defender Luis Felipe putting the crucial kick over the bar.

Earlier, Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 to wrap up a 2-0 aggregate victory and reach the final for a fourth consecutive season.

Miralem Pjanic scored a penalty after Gianluca Mancini fouled Blaise Matuidi.

Juve had a major scare at 0-0 when Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez lobbed Gianluigi Buffon - who was outside his box - from 40 yards with the ball hitting the bar.

The final will be played on Wednesday, 9 May in Rome's Olympic Stadium.

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 22CáceresSubstituted forRamos Marchiat 68'minutes
  • 3de Vrij
  • 26RaduBooked at 103mins
  • 77MarusicBooked at 90minsSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 93'minutes
  • 16Parolo
  • 6Lucas
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 103mins
  • 19Lulic
  • 18Luis AlbertoSubstituted forPereira Gomesat 67'minutes
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 5J Lukaku
  • 7Nani
  • 8Basta
  • 10Pereira Gomes
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 20Caicedo
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 25Vargic
  • 27Ramos Marchi
  • 96Murgia

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 73mins
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 57mins
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 79KessiéBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMontolivoat 96'minutes
  • 21Biglia
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forBoriniat 108'minutes
  • 63CutroneSubstituted forKalinicat 70'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 7Kalinic
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 11Borini
  • 15Gómez
  • 17Zapata
  • 18Montolivo
  • 20Abate
  • 22Musacchio
  • 73Locatelli
  • 75Guarnone
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home21
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away10

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 28th February 2018

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired