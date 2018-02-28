Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe adds to injury woes before Real Madrid clash
Paris St-Germain beat Marseille 3-0 for the second time in four days to reach the Coupe de France semi-finals.
Angel Di Maria scored either side of half-time before Edinson Cavani sealed a home victory on 81 minutes.
But Kylian Mbappe went off at half-time to add to PSG's injury woes before next week's Champions League last-16 second leg with Real Madrid.
World record signing Neymar suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle in Sunday's Ligue 1 win over Marseille.
The 26-year-old Brazilian will miss Tuesday's Champions League tie against Real but the severity of Mbappe's injury is not yet known.
The 19-year-old, who joined on a season-long loan from Monaco last summer with the option of a £165.7m permanent deal, was replaced by Javier Pastore after a knock to his foot.
Di Maria broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time and doubled PSG's lead on 48 minutes before Cavani claimed his 24th goal of the season.
In Wednesday night's other quarter-final, Chambly upset Strasbourg, who are 14th in Ligue 1, by claiming a 1-0 home victory to join PSG and fellow third-tier outfit Les Herbiers in the last four.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Trapp
- 12MeunierBooked at 46minsSubstituted forRabiotat 79'minutes
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 6Verratti
- 8MottaSubstituted forDiarraat 74'minutes
- 23Draxler
- 29MbappéSubstituted forPastoreat 45'minutes
- 9Cavani
- 11Di María
Substitutes
- 18Lo Celso
- 19Diarra
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 25Rabiot
- 27Pastore
- 40Cibois
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 17Sarr
- 23Rami
- 13Abdennour
- 2Sakai
- 27Lopez
- 19Luiz GustavoSubstituted forKamaraat 58'minutes
- 26ThauvinSubstituted forSariat 53'minutes
- 8SansonSubstituted forAmaviat 74'minutes
- 5Ocampos
- 14N'JieBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 4Kamara
- 6Rolando
- 15Sari
- 16Pelé
- 18Amavi
- 28Germain
- 29Zambo Anguissa
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13