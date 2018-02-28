Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe adds to injury woes before Real Madrid clash

Kylian Mbappe has scored 10 goals since joining PSG from Monaco in the summer, initially on loan

Paris St-Germain beat Marseille 3-0 for the second time in four days to reach the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Angel Di Maria scored either side of half-time before Edinson Cavani sealed a home victory on 81 minutes.

But Kylian Mbappe went off at half-time to add to PSG's injury woes before next week's Champions League last-16 second leg with Real Madrid.

World record signing Neymar suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle in Sunday's Ligue 1 win over Marseille.

The 26-year-old Brazilian will miss Tuesday's Champions League tie against Real but the severity of Mbappe's injury is not yet known.

The 19-year-old, who joined on a season-long loan from Monaco last summer with the option of a £165.7m permanent deal, was replaced by Javier Pastore after a knock to his foot.

Di Maria broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time and doubled PSG's lead on 48 minutes before Cavani claimed his 24th goal of the season.

In Wednesday night's other quarter-final, Chambly upset Strasbourg, who are 14th in Ligue 1, by claiming a 1-0 home victory to join PSG and fellow third-tier outfit Les Herbiers in the last four.