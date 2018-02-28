French Coupe de France
PSG3Marseille0

Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe adds to injury woes before Real Madrid clash

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has scored 10 goals since joining PSG from Monaco in the summer, initially on loan

Paris St-Germain beat Marseille 3-0 for the second time in four days to reach the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Angel Di Maria scored either side of half-time before Edinson Cavani sealed a home victory on 81 minutes.

But Kylian Mbappe went off at half-time to add to PSG's injury woes before next week's Champions League last-16 second leg with Real Madrid.

World record signing Neymar suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle in Sunday's Ligue 1 win over Marseille.

The 26-year-old Brazilian will miss Tuesday's Champions League tie against Real but the severity of Mbappe's injury is not yet known.

The 19-year-old, who joined on a season-long loan from Monaco last summer with the option of a £165.7m permanent deal, was replaced by Javier Pastore after a knock to his foot.

Di Maria broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time and doubled PSG's lead on 48 minutes before Cavani claimed his 24th goal of the season.

In Wednesday night's other quarter-final, Chambly upset Strasbourg, who are 14th in Ligue 1, by claiming a 1-0 home victory to join PSG and fellow third-tier outfit Les Herbiers in the last four.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Trapp
  • 12MeunierBooked at 46minsSubstituted forRabiotat 79'minutes
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 6Verratti
  • 8MottaSubstituted forDiarraat 74'minutes
  • 23Draxler
  • 29MbappéSubstituted forPastoreat 45'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 11Di María

Substitutes

  • 18Lo Celso
  • 19Diarra
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 25Rabiot
  • 27Pastore
  • 40Cibois

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 17Sarr
  • 23Rami
  • 13Abdennour
  • 2Sakai
  • 27Lopez
  • 19Luiz GustavoSubstituted forKamaraat 58'minutes
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forSariat 53'minutes
  • 8SansonSubstituted forAmaviat 74'minutes
  • 5Ocampos
  • 14N'JieBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 4Kamara
  • 6Rolando
  • 15Sari
  • 16Pelé
  • 18Amavi
  • 28Germain
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 28th February 2018

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired