Atletico Madrid 4-0 Leganes

Antoine Griezmann is the first Atletico player to score hat-tricks in consecutive La Liga appearances in the 21st century

Antoine Griezmann scored four goals, to add to a hat-trick at the weekend, as Atletico Madrid thrashed Leganes for an eighth win in a row heading into their game at title rivals Barcelona.

The France striker slid in an opener from Koke's pass, curled home a free-kick, headed another and mis-hit Diego Costa's cross for his fourth.

He also hit the woodwork and had a goal disallowed.

Atletico are four points behind Barca, who visit Las Palmas on Thursday.

Diego Simeone's side, whose eight consecutive wins have come in all competitions, visit the Nou Camp on Sunday in a game that could help set up a late title race.

Griezmann - who had only scored eight La Liga goals before the weekend - scored a hat-trick on Sunday in their 5-2 win at Sevilla.