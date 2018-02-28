Gaetan Bong: Brighton defender signs new contract until summer of 2019

Gaetan Bong in action for Brighton
Gaetan Bong has made 15 Premier League apperances for Brighton this season

Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Gaetan Bong has signed a new deal and will remain at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2019.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international has featured 61 times in all competitions since joining from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2015.

"Gaetan is a key member of the squad," Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said.

"He has proved himself to be a consistent performer for us in the Premier League so far this season."

