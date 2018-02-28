BBC Sport - Casey Stoney: Phil Neville's tactics crucial for 'new era' for England
Neville's tactics crucial for 'new era' for England - Stoney
Casey Stoney, who is now part of the England women's backroom team after recently retiring, says head coach Phil Neville's "tactical knowledge" can help them reach the next level at major tournaments.
