Joe Edwards: Walsall midfielder ruled out for the season

Joe Edwards has played 82 games and scored 10 goals since joining Walsall from Colchester United in 2016

Walsall midfielder Joe Edwards will miss at least the rest of the season after damaging knee ligaments in Saturday's defeat against Blackburn.

The 27-year-old, who is out of contract with the League One side in the summer, will see a specialist on Friday.

Manager Jon Whitney said: "We will know more after that but he is definitely out for the season and probably the start of next season.

"It's a devastating blow for him especially and also for us as a group."

The Saddlers are only five points clear of the relegation zone after surrendering a lead to go down 2-1 against Peterborough at London Road on Tuesday night.