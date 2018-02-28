Northern Ireland women earn 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in Turkish tournament

Lauren Wade scored Northern Ireland's second goal in Wednesday's win over Kazakhstan in the Turkish town Side

Goals from Kirsty McGuinness and Lauren Wade earned Northern Ireland a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in their opening game at the Gold City Cup in Turkey.

Alfie Wylie's Northern Irish side next face Romania in Alanya on Friday before taking on Ukraine on Sunday.

Northern Ireland will be up against the Netherlands and Norway in World Cup qualifiers in April.

The Dutch are the opposition in Eindhoven on 6 April before the home game against Norway four days later.