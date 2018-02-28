Celtic: Defender Mikael Lustig is likely to miss Rangers match

Mikael Lustig was sent off for two bookings in the win over Aberdeen

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig is likely to miss his side's trip to face Rangers on Sunday, 11 March following the postponement of Wednesday's Premiership match against Dundee.

Lustig was sent off in the win over Aberdeen and was due to miss tonight's visit of Dundee through suspension.

The 31-year-old Swede is free to play in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Morton at the weekend.

But unless the Dundee match is played beforehand, he will miss the derby.