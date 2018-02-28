Cardiff City: Craig Bellamy out of running for Oxford job

Bellamy was appointed Cardiff City's academy coach in December 2014

Craig Bellamy has pulled out of the running to become Oxford United manager, Cardiff City's chief executive Ken Choo has said.

Choo revealed that permission had been granted for the club to approach the 38-year-old former Wales captain.

"I think they had preliminary talks and I don't think he felt comfortable at that point to move there," said Choo.

He also revealed Cardiff's top scorer Junior Hoilett is close to signing a contract extension at the club.

Choo said Cardiff are committed to helping Bellamy progress as a manager wherever that path may take him.

"I spoke to Craig and we want him to develop as a manager and we think highly of him," said Choo.

"There are some ownership changes at that club [Oxford United] so at the moment there is no change in his employment here.

"He knows that if he wants to develop his career as a manager he needs to start somewhere and we would definitely support him whether within the club or external."

Bellamy is expected to remain in his youth-focused role at Cardiff City Stadium, where veteran manager Neil Warnock this week signed a new two-year deal.

Hoilett set to stay

Hoilett is Cardiff City's top scorer this season with 10 goals, the Canadian has also provided eight assists.

Choo has also revealed top-scorer Junior Hoilett has indicated he is ready to extend his stay at the club, with formal contract talks planned in the near future.

Canada international Hoilett sees his current deal expire at the end of the campaign.

The winger arrived in south Wales as a free agent in October 2016 - just days after Warnock's arrival as manager - and signed a one year extension last June.

Choo said: "Myself and Neil have spoken to Junior and Junior has informed me in the last couple of days that there is no problem extending my contract.

"I had this conversation with him and he has expressed incredible happiness with continuing his contract with us."