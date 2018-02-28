Manchester City plan new deal for teenager Phil Foden

Man City manager Pep Guardiola said fans who witnessed Foden's senior debut for the club were "lucky"

Manchester City are likely to give Phil Foden a new long-term contract after he turns 18 in May.

Talks have not yet begun but, after investing heavily in their academy, City are eager to secure the future of the promising local talent.

Foden has broken into Pep Guardiola's squad this season, making six appearances.

The Stockport-born teenager was a late substitute in Sunday's Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal.

Foden - a lifelong City fan - was named player of the tournament in England's victorious Under-17 World Cup-winning campaign in October, scoring twice against Spain in the final.

In July he was included in City's pre-season tour of the United States.