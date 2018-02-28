Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says Jamie Murphy is a doubt for the upcoming Old Firm match on 11 March after picking up a knock in the 4-1 win at St Johnstone. (Daily Record)

Murty says Murphy was "angry" with some of the tackles made on him in the win over Saints. (Daily Record)

Murty also believes there is more to come from his Rangers side, despite their resounding win over Tommy Wright's side in Perth. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata is in line to return to action in time for the derby match at Ibrox, according to his manager Brendan Rodgers. (Herald)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says his comments after being sent off following the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock were "sensationalised" and that certain sections of the media treat him like Kim Jong II. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock's Youssouf Mulumbu gave away a penalty in the draw with Hearts

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes to sign winger Ryan Christie, who is in his second loan spell with the Dons, if parent club Celtic decide to sell him this summer. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein reckons Kyle Lafferty's weak penalty, that was saved meaning the Jambos drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock on Tuesday night, "summed up" the striker's performance. "He was off it a bit tonight", Levein added.

Killie midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, who gave away the spot kick that Lafferty had saved, defended his performance on social media after criticism from an angry fan. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has questioned the club's transfer policy, insisting January signing Charly Musonda has been "discarded" after just a few games. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former Scotland captain Jason White says the decision to cite Ryan Wilson for alleged foul play in the win over England at the weekend was "harsh". (Scotsman)

White believes the current crop of Scotland players are the best for a generation. (Herald)