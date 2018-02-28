Scottish Premiership: Wednesday's games postponed because of weather

Snow

All of Wednesday's Scottish Premiership games - Celtic v Dundee, Hibernian v Hamilton and Motherwell v Aberdeen - have been postponed due to the weather.

Police are advising people not to travel due to heavy snow in Scotland.

An SPFL statement read: "Following consultation and advice from the clubs, Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland, the SPFL have decided to postpone the matches in the interest of safety."

Rescheduled dates for the fixtures will be released in due course.

