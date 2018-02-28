Matthew Tipton leaves Warrenpoint Town amid link with vacant Portadown job

Tipton scored 30 goals in 51 appearances for Portadown during his one season with the club in 2011-12

Matthew Tipton has stepped down as Warrenpoint Town manager and is set to hold talks with Portadown over the vacant Shamrock Park post.

A Warrenpoint Town statement said the club had "parted ways by mutual consent following a conversation" after Tuesday's 5-0 defeat by Glentoran.

Former Warrenpoint player Stephen McDonnell will take over as interim manager under the end of the season.

Before Tuesday's game, Portadown asked for permission to speak to Tipton.

Portadown contacted Warrenpoint on Monday and Town officials gave permission for Tipton to hold talks with the Shamrock Park outfit who are seeking a successor to Niall Currie, who was sacked on Saturday.

After Tuesday's hammering by the Glens, a clearly unhappy Tipton told BBC Sport NI that there was "a lot of serious thinking to be done by myself and the coaching staff".

Tipton succeeded Barry Gray as Warrenpoint manager three months into the 2016-17 campaign but went on to guide the club to promotion to the Premiership in his first season in charge.

Warrenpoint have gained many admirers for their attacking style of football this season but they have earned only two wins in their last 14 Premiership games and are now only four points ahead of Carrick Rangers who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

