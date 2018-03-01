Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool defender says he had to 'step up' his game at Anfield

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool in January after initially handing in a transfer request last summer

Virgil van Dijk says he had to "step up" his game when he joined Liverpool for £75m in January.

The former Celtic and Southampton centre-back, 26, scored on his debut at Anfield against Everton in the FA Cup.

However, Van Dijk says he has needed time to adapt to Jurgen Klopp's high-tempo, pressing style of play.

"I am getting used to how we play," he told Football Focus. "The intensity of our game is a lot higher than what I was used to."

The Netherlands international added: "Every day here is tough. We work very hard, run a lot and there is a big difference. I needed to step up my game, especially in the beginning. "

Van Dijk joined the Saints from Celtic for £13m in September 2015.

He had been expected to move to Liverpool last summer after he handed in a transfer request but a move fell through when the Anfield club apologised for making an alleged illegal approach and he was forced to train alone by manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

He returned to first-team action in September and finally joined Liverpool on 1 January for the biggest fee ever paid for a defender.

"People don't know what really happened," he said. "I kept my head down and kept playing. I was out for eight months and was just happy to play again.

"I just switched on again after the transfer window in the summer. I didn't think about anything until I got a phone call from the Southampton board."

Southampton 2016-17 Liverpool 2017-18 Minutes Played 1854 360 Distance per 90 mins (km) 8.3 9.2 Sprints per 90 mins 30.2 34

A late Van Dijk header settled a Merseyside derby in the FA Cup third round on 5 January.

Speaking about his debut he added: "It was a crazy and busy week, something special that I will never forget. I wasn't even supposed to start the [Everton] game."

Liverpool are third in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United, and thrashed Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

"I came here to achieve everything possible," said Van Dijk.

"I made the choice to come here base on everything. I love the fans, the atmosphere in the stadium and at away games. The quality we have in our team is unbelievable. I am proud and happy to be here.

"Klopp is very good and an amazing guy as well. A lot of the attributes he has makes us achieve good things in the future."

