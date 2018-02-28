Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager says keeping his job is his 'last worry'

Media playback is not supported on this device Wenger agitated by questions about his future

Arsene Wenger says keeping his job as Arsenal boss is his "last worry" after losing six of their 12 games in 2018.

The Gunners host leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday, four days after a 3-0 defeat by City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Arsenal are 27 points behind City and 10 adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race for a Champions League place.

Wenger, Arsenal manager since 1996, said he is "amazed I still have to answer these kinds of questions".

The 68-year-old Frenchman signed a new two-year contract in May 2017 after leading Arsenal to a third FA Cup triumph in four seasons, although they missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years.

"I've turned the whole world down to respect my contracts," he added.

"My position is the last worry I have at the moment. My worry is to get the team focused and ready for tomorrow's game."

On Thursday, sixth-placed Arsenal play their game in hand over Tottenham and if they win they will be seven points behind their north London rivals - and five behind fifth-placed Chelsea - with 10 matches remaining.

Winning the Europa League is another route into the Champions League and Arsenal face AC Milan in the last 16.

Wenger has faced increased scrutiny over his position in recent seasons, and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright said on BBC Radio 5 live he "could not make a case" for the Frenchman to remain as manager beyond the end of this season.

But a defiant Wenger once again hit back at questions over his future in a media conference on Wednesday.

"My job is to focus on performing and it's for other people to judge me," he said. "Does it stop you sleeping that my position is certain or uncertain? The game on Thursday night is the important thing."

"It's not always possible to win games. We have to live with the criticism, it's part of the modern game. But we have to focus on the next one and respond together in a united way."