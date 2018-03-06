Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom could make changes after his side's disappointing 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Friday.
Midfielder Adam Forshaw was brought on as a half-time substitute in that game and is likely to come back into the starting XI.
Wolves are without midfielder Ruben Neves, who is serving a two-match ban.
The leaders have not won any of their past three games - their longest run without a league victory this season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 48%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last six home league matches against Wolves - they lost last time out at Elland Road in April 2017.
- Wolves have not beaten Leeds at Elland Road in back to back league seasons since the 1959/60 campaign.
- Leeds have conceded 46 league goals this season - they only conceded 47 in the entirety of last season.
- Wolves have won just three of their last 10 matches in all competitions (D4 L3).
- The Whites have lost their last five Championship matches against teams starting the day in top spot, since a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in February 2015.
- Ivan Cavaleiro has been involved in more Championship goals for Wolves than any other player this season (18, 10 goals and eight assists), including five in his last five games (one goal, four assists).