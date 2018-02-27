BBC Sport - Reece Glendinning goal gives Ards win over Ballymena
Glendinning goal gives Ards win over Ballymena
- From the section Irish
A first-half Reece Glendinning goal gives Ards a 1-0 win over Ballymena United at Clandeboye.
The same player scored the winning goal in the sides' previous league encounter at the same venue in January.
