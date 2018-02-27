BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Early Anau strike gives Carrick win over Swifts
Early Anau strike gives Carrick win over Swifts
Irish
Julien Anau's second-minute strike is enough for Carrick Rangers to collect a crucial win over Dungannon Swifts at Taylor's Avenue.
It was Anau's first goal for the club.
The win moves Carrick seven points clear of basement side Ballinamallard, and within four points of Warrenpoint, who fell to a 5-0 defeat at Glentoran.
