BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: McDaid hits hat-trick as Glens rout Warrenpoint

McDaid hits hat-trick as Glens rout Warrenpoint

  • From the section Irish

Robbie McDaid bags a treble to help Glentoran to a 5-0 hammering of Warrenpoint Town in the Premiership game at the Oval.

Curtis Allen scored the other two goals as Ronnie McFall made it two wins from his two games in temporary charge of the Glens.

Warrenpoint boss Matthew Tipton described his team's display as a "total disgrace" while McFall also reflected on the one-sided affair.

