Goals from Josh Daniels and Mark Griffin give Glenavon a 2-0 victory over Linfield which sees them move six points clear of the champions in third place.

Daniels produced a moment of magic to put the visitors in front and Griffin's deflected strike sealed the victory.

Linfield boss David Healy said it was a poor performance from his team while Glenavon player-coach Kris Lindsay also gave his thoughts on a scrappy encounter.