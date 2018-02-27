BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glenavon beat Linfield to take grip of third place

Glenavon beat Linfield to take grip of third place

Goals from Josh Daniels and Mark Griffin give Glenavon a 2-0 victory over Linfield which sees them move six points clear of the champions in third place.

Daniels produced a moment of magic to put the visitors in front and Griffin's deflected strike sealed the victory.

Linfield boss David Healy said it was a poor performance from his team while Glenavon player-coach Kris Lindsay also gave his thoughts on a scrappy encounter.

