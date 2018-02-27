BBC Sport - St Johnstone 1-4 Rangers: 'The referee's not the reason we lost but he kills the game'
'The referee's not the reason we lost but he kills the game'
- From the section Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright feels Rangers should not have been awarded the free-kick they scored their third goal from in a 4-1 win, but says that's not why his side lost the game.
