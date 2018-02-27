BBC Sport - Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal hails 'important' cup win
Carvalhal hails 'important' cup win
- From the section Swansea
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is "very proud" of his side after they reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1964 after overcoming Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.
HIGHLIGHTS: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired