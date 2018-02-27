BBC Sport - FA Cup: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday highlights
Highlights: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
- From the section FA Cup
Goals from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer see Swansea City reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1964 with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.
