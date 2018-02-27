BBC Sport - FA Cup: Nathan Dyer scores Swansea's second against Sheffield Wednesday
Dyer doubles Swansea lead
- From the section FA Cup
Nathan Dyer calmly slots it through the keeper's legs to double Swansea's lead against Sheffield Wednesday in their FA Cup fifth round replay.
WATCH MORE: Some people want me to lose - Neville
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired