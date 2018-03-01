England women: Phil Neville 'discipline and respect' will help, says Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze has made 52 appearances for England, scoring six goals

SheBelieves Cup, England women v France women Venue: MAPFRE Stadium, Ohio Date: Thursday, 1 March Kick-off: 21:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and red button

England women head coach Phil Neville's "discipline" can help them compete for trophies, says defender Lucy Bronze.

The Lionesses are in the United States for the SheBelieves Cup, Neville's first tournament since taking charge.

"He wants us to dress the same, do everything together and be on time. There's discipline and respect," Bronze, 26, told BBC Sport.

"I think it's great. It's the little things like that which are going to help you win World Cups."

Bronze will skipper England at the tournament with regular captain Steph Houghton injured, but insists her place in the side is not assured.

"He's openly said it to the media and all the players that you're playing for your shirt. It doesn't matter who you are. You're proving yourself in every single training session and every single game counts," she said.

"That's the way it should be. It's going to make us better, it's going to push us all, as individuals and as a team. Hopefully it does make us a better team and a team that can win things."

The Lionesses start their campaign against France in Ohio on Thursday as they look to improve on their third-placed finish from last year.

Centre-back Millie Bright is a doubt for that game after missing training through illness.

That is likely to mean a senior England debut for either Gabby George or Abbie McManus next to Anita Asante.

England are short on defenders with Houghton, Gemma Bonner and Gilly Flaherty injured, Casey Stoney - now an England coach - retired and Laura Bassett left out.

After the France game, England face Germany on Sunday, 4 March and the hosts of the four-team tournament on Thursday, 8 March.

England lost to an 89th-minute winner when they last played France in October, and have only beaten them once in their past 10 meetings, but Bronze is optimistic about their chances.

"They've got a new coach and haven't had the best results recently against some of the teams that people maybe expect them to beat," she said.

"We're really confident at the minute. We're really excited, we've got a fresh slate and some new faces - both staff and players - so it's an exciting time to be part of England and an exciting game to be part of as well."

