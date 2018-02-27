BBC Sport - FA Cup: Swansea substitute Ayew opens scoring against Sheffield Wednesday
Swans substitute Ayew breaks deadlock
- From the section FA Cup
Swansea forward Jordan Ayew opens the scoring against Sheffield Wednesday 10 minutes after coming off the bench in their FA Cup fifth round replay.
WATCH MORE: Some people want me to lose - Neville
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired